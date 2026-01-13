Prashant Tamang's Wife, Daughter Say Last Goodbyes

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley paid tearful respects to him on Monday, when his mortal remains were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri.
The 43-year-old singer-actor passed away in his sleep at his residence in New Delhi.
Prashant's three-year-old daughter Ariah says goodbye to her daddy.
Earlier, Martha had clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved in his death.
"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.
Watch: Touching scenes from the funeral
Before he won Indian Idol 3, Prashant worked as a constable with the Kolkata Police. He got the job after his father, a cop, was killed in an accident.
Prashant went on to act as well, starring in Paatal Lok 2 as well as the forthcoming Battle Of Galwan, starring Salman Khan.
Fans and people pay homage to Prashant at Chowrasta in Darjeeling.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff