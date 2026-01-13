Prashant Tamang's Wife, Daughter Say Last Goodbyes

Photograph: ANI

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley paid tearful respects to him on Monday, when his mortal remains were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri.

The 43-year-old singer-actor passed away in his sleep at his residence in New Delhi.

Photograph: ANI

Prashant's three-year-old daughter Ariah says goodbye to her daddy.

Photograph: ANI

Earlier, Martha had clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved in his death.

"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

Watch: Touching scenes from the funeral

Photograph: ANI

Before he won Indian Idol 3, Prashant worked as a constable with the Kolkata Police. He got the job after his father, a cop, was killed in an accident.

Photograph: ANI

Prashant went on to act as well, starring in Paatal Lok 2 as well as the forthcoming Battle Of Galwan, starring Salman Khan.

Photograph: ANI

Fans and people pay homage to Prashant at Chowrasta in Darjeeling.

