'Prashant Tamang Was Like King Of Nepali Community'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prashant Tamang/Instagram

The sudden death of Prashant Tamang at 43, a former cop from West Bengal, who won the nation's heart by winning Indian Idol, Season 3 in 2007, has shocked his legion of fans.

Tamang carved a successful career as a singer-actor and played a key character in Paatal Lok 2. During the shoot in Nagaland and Darjeeling, Tamang drew more crowds than lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat who played Hathiram Chaudhary.

His last film is the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer The Battle of Galwan.

Bendang Walling, who acted with Prashant in Paatal Lok 2 and was recently seen in The Family Man 3, built a lasting friendship with Tamang beyond the sets.

"While we were shooting in Nagaland, even though the lead was Hathiram, the people of Nagaland recognised only Prashant. They were taking pictures with him," Bendang Walling shares his memories of the gifted performer with Rediff's Archana Masih.

The Darjeeling Boy who became an Icon

Apart from being a friend, Prashant was like a brother to me. Last August, I went to Darjeeling on work and he insisted that I stay in his house.

Though he lived in Delhi with his wife and little daughter, he had taken me to his house in Darjeeling when we were shooting on location for Paatal Lok 2.

I think he built the home after he won Indian Idol. He built it for his mother.

He was very close to her.

Unfortunately, she died during Covid. It took him a while to recover from her loss.

[Prashant Tamang lost his father early in an accident and was appointed as a constable in his father's place.]

No one lives in that house any more. His aunty lives next door and looks after it.

His sisters are married, and live in Darjeeling.

Among the photographs in the house are pictures of Prashant's journey to winning Indian Idol.

He was not only famous in Darjeeling, but among the whole Nepali/Gorkha community and diaspora.

He was like the king of the Nepali community. They respected him a lot.

He was the Michael Jackson of the community.

In Darjeeling, wherever he went, everyone wanted to talk to him or take pictures because apart from winning Indian Idol, he acted in Nepali films and travelled a lot for his performances.

People took pride in him and his achievements. He was their own. That's where his soul was.

People appreciated and loved him, and took immense pride that he was from their hometown and state.

IMAGE: Bendang With Prashant during the shoot of Paatal Lok 2, left, and Showrunner Sudip Sharma, centre. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bendang Walling

How we hit it off on the sets of Paatal Lok 2

There are some things in life that happen naturally and organically. We clicked because of our personalities. I am from Nagaland and it so happened that his wife is a Nepali from Nagaland.

He really had great love for the Naga people.

He was fun loving and yet humble. He did not boast or show attitude.

There was a child-like innocence to him and that is why he was growing in his craft because like we say in the world of art, until you become a child, you will never learn.

We used to joke around on the sets, most of the time pulling each other's leg.

We first met in Kohima during the acting workshop for Paatal Lok 2. Of course, I knew Prashant from before. Who didn't know Prashant?

I just went up and told him, 'Prashant, it's so nice to meet you. I watched you perform in Indian Idol and never thought we'll be meeting in person'.

He responded in a friendly way with a smattering of Nagamese -- and that is how our friendship began.

We were partners in crime.

Our final shot was in Darjeeling. He was so happy about it and invited us to his house. I remember we cooked chicken at his place.

He even took us to see the Nepal border.

IMAGE: Prashant with Jaideep Ahlawat during the shooting of Paatal Lok 2 in Nagaland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prashant Tamang/Instagram

Don't waste time making enemies, bearing grudges

There are so many memories. Even after the shoot of Paatal Lok 2, we always kept in touch.

I last met him when his brother-in-law died in Nagaland and they flew down to Dimapur. My wife and I met him.

We kept in touch over the phone.

When I appeared in The Family Man 3 and posted a reel from the sets, he applauded me.

When he got a role in The Battle of Galwan, he called me up and shared the news with me. I was so happy for him.

IMAGE: Prashant with Bendang Walling in Kohima. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bendang Walling

While we were shooting in Nagaland, even though the lead was Hathiram, the people of Nagaland recognised only Prashant. They were taking pictures with him.

His sudden passing is very sad and shocking.

Life is very tragic, very uncertain.

The best thing that I can take from Prashant's life is that we should be good to everyone and try our best to be happy with everyone around.

Don't waste your time in making enemies or bearing grudges. That was how Prashant lived his life.

Bendang Walling is an alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi. The Dimapur-based actor-director featured as Inspector Isaac Longkumer in Paatal Lok 2 and Chuba in The Family Man 3.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff