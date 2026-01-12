'Prashant Tamang Was In His Sleep When He Left Us'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prashant Tamang/Instagram

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley shut down all speculation about his sudden death on January 11 by confirming that it was 'natural' and occurred while he was asleep.

'Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,' she said.

'It's really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that.'

Tamang, who rose to fame after winning the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 3, was only 43.

'It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,' she said.

Prashant Tamang, who was seen in Paatal Lok recently, was widely admired by fans.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow artists, and public figures, many of whom have taken to social media to pay tribute to his life and legacy.

Martha Aley thanked the fans for standing by the singer throughout his career and urged them to pray for his departed soul.

'I would love to thank them right now because I've never been out, but I've always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he's not with us anymore, but...I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him,' she posted.

Extending condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X: 'Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of Indian Idol fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers.'



Fellow artist Amit Paul took to his Instagram story and wrote, 'How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this.'

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer: 'The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor who shone brightly on the stage of Indian Idol across the entire Hindi and Nepali music worlds, has left the entire realm of art and music, including Hindi and Nepali, stunned and deeply heartbroken.

'Having won Indian Idol 2007, Prashant Tamang Ji introduced Nepali songs and music on a broad scale not only to the Gorkhas of India but to the world at large, etching his name among those luminaries who made the talents of Gorkhas renowned on the global stage in the field of music.

'Born on January 4, 1983, in Tungsung, Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang Ji, though he did not receive formal musical training, found the opportunity to showcase his talent in music while serving in the West Bengal Police's Police Orchestra. After clinching the Indian Idol title, he did not confine himself solely to the field of music but entered the world of acting alongside singing in the Nepali blockbuster film 'Gorkha Paltan,' and thereafter worked in dozens of films.'

Prashant Tamang began his acting career in Nepali cinema in 2009. His debut film, Gorkha Paltan, was released in 2010 and performed well at the box office.

He followed this with Angalo Yo Maya Ko, produced in Sikkim, which was released in 2011. Later that year, his third film Kina Maya Ma was released.

Tamang's fourth Nepali film, Nishani (2014), was based on the bravery of the Gorkhas during the Kargil War.

He is expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

