Pranita Goes Pink At Cannes

May 22, 2025 15:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash arrives at Cannes as part of the Bharat Pavilion panel on Indian cinema going global.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita wore a pink gown from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia for her first appearance in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Describing the outfit Isha Jajodia writes, 'Delicate, romantic, and effortlessly graceful, Rosé Lumière is a vision in delicate baby pink. The fluid drape skirt cascades with graceful movement, paired with a refined top that enhances the silhouette.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'The sheer long lace throw jacket, adorned with exquisite hand embroidery and intricate lace placement, adds a touch of ethereal charm.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Her look was styled by stylists Harmann and Vineti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

She wore a watch by Roberto Cavalli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita's hair and make-up was very basic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Do you like Pranita's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

