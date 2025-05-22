Pranita Goes Pink At Cannes

Pranita Subhash arrives at Cannes as part of the Bharat Pavilion panel on Indian cinema going global.
Pranita wore a pink gown from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia for her first appearance in Cannes.
Describing the outfit Isha Jajodia writes, 'Delicate, romantic, and effortlessly graceful, Rosé Lumière is a vision in delicate baby pink. The fluid drape skirt cascades with graceful movement, paired with a refined top that enhances the silhouette.'
'The sheer long lace throw jacket, adorned with exquisite hand embroidery and intricate lace placement, adds a touch of ethereal charm.'
Her look was styled by stylists Harmann and Vineti.
She wore a watch by Roberto Cavalli.
Pranita's hair and make-up was very basic.
Do you like Pranita's look? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff