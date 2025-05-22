Pranita Goes Pink At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash arrives at Cannes as part of the Bharat Pavilion panel on Indian cinema going global.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita wore a pink gown from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia for her first appearance in Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Describing the outfit Isha Jajodia writes, 'Delicate, romantic, and effortlessly graceful, Rosé Lumière is a vision in delicate baby pink. The fluid drape skirt cascades with graceful movement, paired with a refined top that enhances the silhouette.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'The sheer long lace throw jacket, adorned with exquisite hand embroidery and intricate lace placement, adds a touch of ethereal charm.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Her look was styled by stylists Harmann and Vineti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

She wore a watch by Roberto Cavalli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita's hair and make-up was very basic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff