Prajaktta Mali's Nauvari Sari Steals The Show In Cannes

Prajaktta Mali captivated Cannes 2026 by confidently donning a traditional Nauvari sari, complete with a nath and kamarbandh.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Prajaktta Mali confidently wore a traditional Nauvari sari, a distinct Maharashtrian drape.

She accessorised her look with a nath (nose ring) and kamarbandh (waist belt).

Her choice of traditional Indian attire stood out on the international red carpet.

Celebrities wearing the sari to the Cannes Film Festival is not new.

This year itself, we have seen Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Alia Bhatt absolutely nail their sari looks.

Prajaktta Mali took it to the next level when she confidently wore a Nauvari sari, along with the nath and kamarbandh, on the Cannes red carpet, and won hearts.

The actor walked the red carpet for the French film Garance (Another Day). Ashok Saraf and his wife Nivedita Saraf were also seen at the screening with her.

Getting the blues in Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajakkta does a photoshoot with the French Riviera giving her blue sari the perfect backdrop.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/ Instagram

This was Prajakkta's second look after her red gown look.

Prajaktta makes waves in Cannes in this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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