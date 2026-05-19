HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Prajaktta Mali's Nauvari Sari Steals The Show In Cannes

Prajaktta Mali's Nauvari Sari Steals The Show In Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 14:22 IST

Prajaktta Mali captivated Cannes 2026 by confidently donning a traditional Nauvari sari, complete with a nath and kamarbandh.

Prajaktta Mali

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prajaktta Mali confidently wore a traditional Nauvari sari, a distinct Maharashtrian drape.
  • She accessorised her look with a nath (nose ring) and kamarbandh (waist belt).
  • Her choice of traditional Indian attire stood out on the international red carpet.
 

Celebrities wearing the sari to the Cannes Film Festival is not new.

This year itself, we have seen Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Alia Bhatt absolutely nail their sari looks.

Prajaktta Mali took it to the next level when she confidently wore a Nauvari sari, along with the nath and kamarbandh, on the Cannes red carpet, and won hearts.

The actor walked the red carpet for the French film Garance (Another Day). Ashok Saraf and his wife Nivedita Saraf were also seen at the screening with her.

Getting the blues in Cannes

Prajaktta Mali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajakkta does a photoshoot with the French Riviera giving her blue sari the perfect backdrop. 

 

Prajaktta Mali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Like Prajaktta's look? VOTE!

 

Watch

 

Prajaktta Mali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/ Instagram

This was Prajakkta's second look after her red gown look.

Prajaktta makes waves in Cannes in this video:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Prajaktta Mali Takes Marathi Cinema To Cannes
Prajaktta Mali Takes Marathi Cinema To Cannes
Like Diana Penty's Red Look At Cannes? VOTE!
Like Diana Penty's Red Look At Cannes? VOTE!
Mouni Roy Shines at Cannes Days After...
Mouni Roy Shines at Cannes Days After...
Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles At Cannes
Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles At Cannes
Like Huma's Hollywood Inspired Gown? VOTE
Like Huma's Hollywood Inspired Gown? VOTE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Sachin Tendulkar's world-class sports academy opens in Ahmedabad2:59

Sachin Tendulkar's world-class sports academy opens in...

Alia Returns from Cannes Looking Absolutely Stunning with Ranbir0:10

Alia Returns from Cannes Looking Absolutely Stunning with...

Hundreds of villagers plunge into waters of Panzath Nag spring in Kashmir to celebrates Fish festival3:25

Hundreds of villagers plunge into waters of Panzath Nag...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO