Prajaktta Mali Takes Marathi Cinema To Cannes

Prajaktta Mali made a significant appearance at Cannes 2026 as part of a delegation to champion Marathi cinema on the global stage.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Key Points Prajaktta Mali represented Marathi cinema at a special event to launch Abhijaat Marathi, a Marathi OTT platform.

Her presence, alongside other Marathi artists and creators, marked a significant moment for Marathi entertainment globally.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Marathi actress Prajaktta Mali attended the Cannes film festival to launch Abhijaat Marathi, a Marathi OTT platform.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajaktta wore a red off-shoulder gown for her Cannes appearance, keeping the styling simple with minimal makeup. She captioned the pictures, 'Having My Cannes Moments'.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajaktta's appearance at Cannes was not limited to fashion or the red carpet.

Her visit was linked to the promotion of Marathi language and culture at the India Pavilion.

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Along with Prajaktta were Actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, Actor-Director-Producer Ashutosh Gowariker, Producer Kedar Joshi, social media Creator Ankita Walawalkar and Influencer Jayanti Waghdhare.

Who Is Prajaktta?

IMAGE: Prajaktta Mali at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajaktta Mali/Instagram

Prajaktta made her acting debut in Kedar Shinde's comedy-drama Kho-Kho (2013).

She later received critical acclaim for her performances in Hampi (2017), the comedy thriller Dokyala Shot (2019), the comedy Pandu (2021), the family drama Luckdown Be Positive and the social thriller Y (both 2022).

Since 2018, she has been hosting the comedy sketch show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra on Sony Marathi.

In 2022, she made her Web series debut in Abhijit Panse's thriller drama RaanBaazaar.

She turned producer with the epic historical drama Phullwanti in 2024.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff