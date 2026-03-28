Pragya Jaiswal's Maldives Holiday Album

Pragya Jaiswal maintains a strong public profile through her stylish social media presence, frequently sharing glamorous vacation photos like the recent ones from Maldives.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Key Points Pragya Jaiswal gained significant recognition for her performance in Kanche, establishing her presence in Telugu cinema.

Her role in the blockbuster film Akhanda opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna further solidified her position in mainstream cinema.

Pragya Jaiswal continues to win hearts with her grace, from her early days to now, she has steadily built a career that blends beauty with meaningful performances.

She first gained major attention with her role in Kanche, where her performance stood out especially in Telugu cinema. Since then, Pragya has taken on a mix of commercial and performance-driven roles.

One of her biggest highlights in recent years came with Akhanda, where she starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film's success helped strengthen her position in mainstream cinema.

Recently, she caught everyone's attention with photos from her Maldives vacation.

The pictures quickly went viral, with fans praising her effortless glamour.

Stunning In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

'All white everything. Thank you @shivaansdoshii @prishaparekhh for the most amazing weekend! Had a blast celebrating you two @abbishekdoshii @anushkarajandoshii thank you for your warmth & care..the best hosts ever'

Swimming In A Vibrant Turquoise Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

She also turned heads with her beach look, posing in a vibrant turquoise bikini, giving a relaxed vibe by the sea. Her social media reflects both glamour and a natural, easygoing side.

Pragya Poses On The Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

With new projects expected in the future, like Tyson Naidu, Pragya Jaiswal seems ready to explore more challenging and exciting roles.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff