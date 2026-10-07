Prabhas' Spirit Is Filming Without Him

Prabhas' highly anticipated cop action film Spirit is currently filming in Mumbai without its lead star.

IMAGE: Prabhas on the Spirit poster.

Key Points Filming for Prabhas' high-octane cop action film Spirit is currently underway in Mumbai, but without the lead actor.

Prabhas' return to the Spirit sets is uncertain as he is prioritising wrapping up his commitments for the historical war drama Fauzi.

Fauzi has been delayed, shifting its release from December 2026 to 2027, impacting Prabhas' schedule for Spirit.

Prabhas' exact return to the sets of Spirit remains uncertain as the high-octane cop action film continues its production timeline.

While a crucial 50-day schedule featuring the actor wrapped up a couple of months back, the current schedule in Mumbai is progressing without the hero.

The filming is moving forward with the other cast members.

Prabhas' return has been delayed because he has prioritised wrapping up his portions for Hanu Raghavapudi's historical war drama, Fauzi. He intends to clear his commitments for Fauzi entirely before focusing on Spirit again.

Impact of Fauzi& Delays on Spirit Release

IMAGE: Prabhas on the Fauzi poster.

The delay in Fauzi, which officially shifted out of its scheduled December 3 release slot into 2027, has triggered widespread industry speculation. Even though T-Series previously maintained that Spirit is on track for its announced March 5, 2027 theatrical release, trade insiders suggest that a release date adjustment into late 2027 may become necessary if the shooting schedules overlap further.

More about Spirit

Spirit looks exciting, as it is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial venture after the blockbuster, Animal.

The film was to co-star Deepika Padukone, but the negotiations fell through. Vanga has now roped in his Animal actor Triptii Dimrii to play the female lead.

The cop drama also stars Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff