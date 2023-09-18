Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Look Leaked; Case Filed

'Prabhas's look in the film is a guarded secret.'

'Such an irresponsible act of vandalism is extremely damaging to the project.'

IMAGE: Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

Telugu cinema has been plagued by piracy and illegal streaming. But now, the industry has decided to take stern action against the pirates.

The producers of the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer took stern legal action against unknown criminals for leaking a rough cut of a 30-second song-and-dance sequence.

Now, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD have registered a case for a leaked photograph of the actor from the set.

While the producers choose to keep mum over the issue, a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha, "Legal action has been taken against those responsible for the leaked photograph in Kalki 2898 AD."

"Prabhas's look in the film is a guarded secret. Such an irresponsible act of vandalism is extremely damaging to the project. It is someone from within the Kalki team who has done this. That person will soon be arrested."

Leaked visuals from closed-door shootings is common in Indian cinema.

When Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu release Taxiwala leaked online, Vijay had then told Subhash, "Piracy is the biggest curse of our film industry. We have to take stern measures to tackle this menace or all will be lost."