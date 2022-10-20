News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pooja Is The QUEEN Of GLITTER

Pooja Is The QUEEN Of GLITTER

By Rediff Movies
October 20, 2022 12:08 IST
Sonakshi's excited... Madhuri's Maja Ma... Soha's Diwali-ready...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

'Spotlight’s on me,' says Pooja Hegde.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to promote her film Double XL, which releases on November 4.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty is a boss lady.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit takes a selfie with fans at the promotions of her OTT movie, Maja Ma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu get Diwali-ready.

'Shoulder to shoulder, getting older and bolder,' she captions this.

Soha's sister Saba gives them the thumbs up and says, 'Behind every man..or kunal ..is the beautiful talented wife @sakpataudi lol.... Always.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Like Shahid Kapoor's rugged look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

The best way to celebrate your birthday? Bite into a bhutta, of course!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Favourite time of the year- full of love, light and a squeaky clean home,' says Esha Deol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar wishes her Guilty Minds co-star Varun Mitra on his birthday: 'Happy birthday @varun.mitra What a special journey we've been on So much to celebrate & so much to look forward to. Hope you stop sulking about not travelling today.'

Rediff Movies
