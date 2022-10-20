Pooja Is The QUEEN Of GLITTER

Sonakshi's excited... Madhuri's Maja Ma... Soha's Diwali-ready...
'Spotlight’s on me,' says Pooja Hegde.
Sonakshi Sinha is all set to promote her film Double XL, which releases on November 4.
Athiya Shetty is a boss lady.
Madhuri Dixit takes a selfie with fans at the promotions of her OTT movie, Maja Ma.
Manushi Chhillar visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu get Diwali-ready.
'Shoulder to shoulder, getting older and bolder,' she captions this.
Soha's sister Saba gives them the thumbs up and says, 'Behind every man..or kunal ..is the beautiful talented wife @sakpataudi lol.... Always.'
Like Shahid Kapoor's rugged look?
The best way to celebrate your birthday? Bite into a bhutta, of course!
'Favourite time of the year- full of love, light and a squeaky clean home,' says Esha Deol.
Shriya Pilgaonkar wishes her Guilty Minds co-star Varun Mitra on his birthday: 'Happy birthday @varun.mitra What a special journey we've been on So much to celebrate & so much to look forward to. Hope you stop sulking about not travelling today.'