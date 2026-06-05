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Home  » Movies » Pooja-Varun-Mrunal's Movie Night Out

Pooja-Varun-Mrunal's Movie Night Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:37 IST

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A screening of David Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was held in Mumbai, and its cast members made sure to attend.

Key Points

  • Screening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was hosted at Mumbai's PVR theatre.
  • Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde made stylish appearances on the red carpet.
 

Pooja Hegde

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a comedy with Varun Dhawan at the centre, as he has to deal with two pregnant women. Pooja Hegde is one of them.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who plays Varun's ex-wife, is the other.

 

Varun Dhawan

Read what our review says about Varun Dhawan.

 

Karuna Dhawan

Varun's proud mum, Karuna Dhawan.

 

Anjini Dhawan

Varun's niece, Anjini Dhawan.

 

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy.

 

Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey.

 

Rakesh Bedi and Rumi Jafery

Rakesh Bedi and Rumi Jafery.

 

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar.

 

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey.

 

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal.

 

Maniesh Paul with his wife Sanyukta Paul and children Saisha and Yuvann

Maniesh Paul with wife Sanyukta Paul and children Saisha and Yuvann.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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