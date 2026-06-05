Pooja-Varun-Mrunal's Movie Night Out

A screening of David Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was held in Mumbai, and its cast members made sure to attend.

Key Points Screening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was hosted at Mumbai's PVR theatre.

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde made stylish appearances on the red carpet.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a comedy with Varun Dhawan at the centre, as he has to deal with two pregnant women. Pooja Hegde is one of them.

Mrunal Thakur, who plays Varun's ex-wife, is the other.

Read what our review says about Varun Dhawan.

Varun's proud mum, Karuna Dhawan.

Varun's niece, Anjini Dhawan.

Mouni Roy.

Chunky Pandey.

Rakesh Bedi and Rumi Jafery.

Rajesh Kumar.

Shalini Pandey.

Saqib Saleem.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sunny Kaushal.

Maniesh Paul with wife Sanyukta Paul and children Saisha and Yuvann.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff