Pooja Batra Shows Off Her Cannes Wardrobe

Actress-Producer Pooja Batra made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2026, celebrating the screening of her short film Echoes Of Us while showcasing stunning designer ensembles.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Key Points Pooja Batra showcased multiple designer outfits, including a 'Mezza Luna' silver and black gown by Amit GT and a black gown by Duaba Serwa.

Her looks were styled by Ivan Bitton Style House, with jewellery from Le Marquise By Hombujaa Jewels.

Pooja Batra's Cannes Fashion Statements

Actress-Producer Pooja Batra looked luminous at the Cannes film festival, where her latest production Echoes Of Us was screened.

The short film stars Iulia Vantur, Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz, and is directed by Joe Rajan.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Designer Amit GT explains just what Pooja wore: 'Mezza Luna -- where light meets shadow. A seamless transition from celestial silver to midnight black, this gown is a study in contrast, power, and poetry.

'The sculpted bodice glimmers like moonlight, while the cascading feathered train flows like the night sky in motion. Not just a gown, but a duality -- soft yet commanding, luminous yet mysterious. For the woman who doesn't choose between worlds... she owns both.'

Her look was enhanced by jewellery from Le Marquise By Hombujaa Jewels.

Pooja changes to a black gown by Duaba Serwa for pictures at the French Riviera.

Pooja gives us a twirl to show off the outfit's intricate design.

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Golden Hour in Cannes

Sharing pictures from the balcony of the iconic Hotel Martinez in Cannes, Pooja flaunts her sun-kissed look during the golden hour.

Reflecting on the moment, Pooja wrote on Instagram: 'Golden hour in Cannes feels like a standing ovation.'

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Pooja flaunts her designer streetwear: A dress designed by Anne Barge, with shoes by Franco Sarto.

Sharing pictures she writes, 'Croisette views, Carlton blues #Cannes Where everyday life is effortlessly high fashion.'

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff