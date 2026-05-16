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Pooja Batra-Iulia Vantur Catch Up At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 16, 2026 08:07 IST

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Pooja Batra's short film Echoes Of Us gets a special screening at Cannes 2026.

Pooja Batra, Iulia Vantur at Cannes

IMAGE: Pooja Batra with Iulia Vantur at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pooja Batra's short film Echoes Of Us was screened at the Cannes film festival.
  • Pooja shared her gratitude on Instagram, thanking the Cannes Marche du Film teams, Echoes Of Us Director Joe Rajan and the entire crew.
  • Echoes Of Us features Iulia Vantur, Deepak Tijori and Alessandra Whelan Merediz.
 

Actress-producer Pooja Batra is enjoying her time in Cannes where her production Echoes Of Us was screened.

Pooja Batra at Cannes

IMAGE: Pooja Batra at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Echoes Of Us features Iulia Vantur, Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz, and is directed by Joe Rajan. It was screened at the Indian Panorama International Film Festival section on May 14.

'Thank you @FestivalTheCannes & @MarcheDuFilm for the amazing experience and So proud to be screening my short #echoesofus in #cannes with my amazing #team Director Magic @joerajan27 Stunners @vanturiulia & @deepaktijoriteam Dripped in @nidhi_casadimoda always. Thank you @vinayshervegar @swapnilchobe for everything', Pooja posted.

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About Echoes Of Us

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

 

Echoes of Us explores themes of love, loss, and human connection.

Previous Cannes Engagements

Pooja Batra at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

Earlier, Pooja walked the red carpet for Fast And Furious on its 25th anniversary.

Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, Pooja tells us, 'Huge thanks to the #fastandfurious family for the red carpet invite... outfit by @annebarge wearing @annebarge'.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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