Play Our Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 18, 2023 12:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time folks! Identify all the movies from the options listed below and score a jhakaas 10 on 10.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Student of the Year
B. A Gentleman
C. Baar Baar Dekho
  A. Student of the Year
 
A. Pukar
B. Dil To Pagal Hai
C. Raja
  C. Raja
 
A. The Dirty Picture
B. Ghanchakkar
C. Bobby Jasoos
  A. The Dirty Picture
 
A. Teri Meri Kahaani
B. R... Rajkumar
C. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero
  B. R... Rajkumar
 
A. Ankon Dekhi
B. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
C. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
  A. Ankon Dekhi
 
A. Waqt Hamara Hai
B. Darr
C. Vansh
  C. Vansh
 
A. Khilaaf
B. Kasak
C. Mitti Aur Sona
  B. Kasak
 
A. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
B. Rock On!!
C. Tu Hai Mera Sunday
  C. Tu Hai Mera Sunday
 
A. Jai Ho
B. David
C. Sarhad Paar
  B. David
 
A. Padmaavat
B. Wazir
C. Jagga Jasoos
  A. Padmaavat
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
