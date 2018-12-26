PIX: Taimur celebrates Christmas

December 26, 2018 16:21 IST

Tim-Tim seems to like the Kapoor tradition.

Kunal Kapoor continued the awesome tradition of a Christmas brunch for the Kapoor family, begun first by his mother Jennifer Kapoor and his father Shashi Kapoor, at his Mumbai home on Christmas Day.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif looks adoringly at Taimur.

Taimur with his nanny Savitriji.

Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Babita.

Randhir Kapoor who must have missed his late mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, a constant presence at the Christmas brunches.

Karisma posted this family picture on Instagram and wrote 'Christmas Lunch the tradition continues... #familylove #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts Missed all our family members who couldn't make it today'.

Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor with sister Shaira Laura Kapoor.

Manoj Jain with friends.

Armaan Jain with a friend.

Neila Devi, the late Shammi Kapoor's wife.

Ketan Desai, the late Manmohan Desai's son and Shammi Kapoor's son-in-law.

Rajiv Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir's parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, are in New York.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar