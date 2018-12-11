PIX: Sonakshi, Salman at a birthday party

December 11, 2018 11:52 IST

Salman and the Salmanerati celebrate a birthday.

Salman Khan will soon launch Zaheer Iqbal -- a childhood friend's son -- whom he calls Zahero.

Notebook will also launch Pranutan, the late movie legend Nutan's grand-daughter and Ekta and Mohnish Behl's daughter.

Notebook will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Zaheer turned 26 on December 10 and Salman with the Salmanerati attended the lad's birthday party.

Salman launched Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg.

Daisy Shah was launched by Salman in Jai Ho.

The Big Man himself.

Alvira Khan, Salman's sister, with husband Atul Agnihotri.

Sohail Khan, Salman's younger brother.

Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, who the superstar launched in Loveyatri.

Aayush and the birthday boy,

Pranutan.

Salman launched Sooraj Pancholi in Hero along with Athiya Shetty.

Zoa Morani.

Nikhil Diwvedi.