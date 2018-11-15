PIX: Shweta, Rasika, Shriya watch Mirzapur

November 15, 2018 14:18 IST

Mirzapur will air on Amazon Prime Video on November 16.

Amazon India has tasted success with its first two Prime Original short series, Inside Edge and Breathe.

Now, they return with Mirzapur, a crime thriller directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

A special screening of Mirzapur was held on November 14 in Mumbai.

Look who stopped by:

Shweta Tripathi.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Shriya with her father, Sachin,and mother Supriya Pilgoankar.

Rasika Dugal.

Harshita Gaur.

Vikrant Massey.

Divyendu Sharma.

Pankaj Tripathi with his wife, Mridula.

Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha came to support boyfriend Ali Fazal.

Karan Anshuman.

Director Gurmmeet Singh.

Amit Sial (first from left) joins the rest of the cast.

Gurmeet Choudhary.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Varun Sharma.

Pulkit Samrat joins Varun.

Gulshan Devaiah with wife Kalliroi Tziafeta.

The host, Shruti Seth.

The producer, Ritesh Sidhwani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar