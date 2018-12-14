PIX: Shweta Basu Prasad weds

December 14, 2018 15:27 IST

Congratulations to the couple.

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad and her film-maker boyfriend Rohit Mittal, who got engaged in 2017, tied the knot on December 13 in Pune.

Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a Sabyasachi pink sari with a statement choker necklace, a nath and a borla-mathapatti.

The groom looked a dapper in a black achkan-churidaar and a beige turban.

Before the wedding, Shweta, her family and friends traveled to the Maldives for a bachelorette party:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Basu Prasad/Instagram