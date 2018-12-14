rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Shweta Basu Prasad weds

PIX: Shweta Basu Prasad weds

December 14, 2018 15:27 IST

Congratulations to the couple.

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad and her film-maker boyfriend Rohit Mittal, who got engaged in 2017, tied the knot on December 13 in Pune.

Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a Sabyasachi pink sari with a statement choker necklace, a nath and a borla-mathapatti.

The groom looked a dapper in a black achkan-churidaar and a beige turban.

 

 

Before the wedding, Shweta, her family and friends traveled to the Maldives for a bachelorette party:

 

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shweta Basu Prasad/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Shweta Basu Prasad, Rohit Mittal, PIX, Instagram, Bengali
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use