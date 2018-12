December 03, 2018 15:22 IST

Say hello to Simmba!

With his wedding celebrations behind him, Ranveer Singh jumped right into work.

He released the trailer of his next release Simmba at a multiplex in Andheri, north west Mumbai, and mingled with fans.

Co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood and Director Rohit Shetty were also present.

Simmba will see Ranveer take over from Ajay Devgn's Singham. All the action unfolds on December 28.

Scenes from the meet-and-greet with fans.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar