PIX: Mouni, Surbhi, Dipika, Sreesanth win awards

January 18, 2019 12:42 IST

Another awards night...

The Lions Gold Awards 2019 was held on Thursday, January 17, night to honour television actors.

Some film folk also won: Varun Dhawan won the Best Actor Par Excellence for October; Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Sanju; Janhvi Kapoor won Best Debut Female for Dhadak; Aayush Sharma won Best Debut Male for for Loveyatri.

Mouni Roy won Most Stylish TV Personality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakkar/Instagram

Dipika Kakkar won Best Reality Icon (Female).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget won Best Actress Popular for Bepannah.

Harshad Chopra won Best Actor Popular also for Bepannah.

Surbhi Chandna won Best Actress (Jury) for Ishqbaaz.

Mohit Malik won Best Actor award (Jury) for Kulfi Kumarr Bajewalla.

Akriti Sharma won Best Child Actor for Kulfi Kumarr Bajewalla.

Mohit Malik with wife Aditi and Akriti Sharma.

Shaqib Saleem won Best Debut Web Series for Rangbaaz.

Neena Gupta, who won an award for Badhaai Ho, posted: 'Kaam ke liye puraskar isse achchi baat kya ho sakti hai.. This is the Lions Gold Award for #BadhaaiHo! And thank you again to my darshak parivar!'

Aparshakti Khurrana won Best Actor in a Comedy Role for Stree.

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shantakumaran Sreesanth, who won Best Reality Icon (Male), attended with wife Bhuvenshwari.

Palak Muchhal.

Dr Madhu Chopra, third from left.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar