rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Malaika, Arjun at Sanjay Kapoor's New Year bash

PIX: Malaika, Arjun at Sanjay Kapoor's New Year bash

January 02, 2019 11:53 IST

Where Sanjay calls Malaika 'family'.

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated New Year with his family and close friends.

Take a look at the pictures.

Malaika Arora arrived with Arjun Kapoor.

 

They were joined by Abhay Chopra with brother Kapil 'Juno' Chopra.

 

The host of the evening, Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Sanjay's wife, Maheep.

 

Chunky Pandey with the host.

 

Punit Malhotra and Karan Johar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor called this picture 'Family'. Does that mean we are going to hear wedding bells soon?

 

Aarti Shetty.

 

Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Chunky Pandey, Karan Johar
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use