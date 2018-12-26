PIX: Karan and Yash Johar party with Salman Khan

December 26, 2018 16:35 IST

Bollywood is in party mode!

Two days before his 53rd birthday, Salman Khan threw a Christmas party for his family and friends at his Mumbai residence.

While his guest list seldom changes, we did see quite a few little additions to the list!

But the highlight of the party was definitely an impromptu dance by Salman and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, which the superstar shared on Instagram.

Salman posts a clip of the Khan brothers on the dance floor, and we love it!

Salman's kid sister Arpita drives in with her son, Ahil.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya, with their sons, Shamsher and Isana.

Nikhil Dwivedi.

Salman's sister, Alvira Agnihotri.

Arbaaz's son, Arhaan, and Sohail's son, Nirvaan.

Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya, arrives.

Katrina Kaif drives in with her parents. She co-stars with Salman in the under-production film, Bharat. It's the film that Priyanka Chopra walked out of, stirring quite a bit of controversy.

Aayush Sharma.

Karan Johar brings his kids, son Yash and...

...Daughter Roohi.

Yasmin Karachiwala.

Seema Khan with her son, Yohan.

Sunil Grover, who stars in Bharat, with his son, Mohan.

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladakh and Atul Agnihotri.

Daisy Shah.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Salvi.

Shabir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul and their children.

AbRam Khan catches up on some screen time on his way to the party.

Helen.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar