PIX: Kajol-Ajay's family holiday

The Devgns' Thailand getaway!
Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn spent Christmas and the New Year at Soneva Kiri, the luxury resort at Thailand's Koh Kood island, with their children, Nysa and Yug.
They were joined by Ajay's sister, Neelam, and her sons, Danish and Aman Gandhi.
Here are some glimpses from their fun vacation.
Ajay posted this picture with his daughter Nysa and wrote, 'The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I'm sure your daughters are all precious to you.'
Check out Ajay's sunglasses and you will know what he means when he writes, 'Son in my eyes.'
Prankster Ajay photobombs Kajol's New Year toast.
'Fun in the sun With my sun ..' Kajol with her son, Yug.
Nysa's hot pose.
Ajay Devgn's sister, Neelam, posted this picture of 'Sibling chilling'.
Kajol with her sister-in-law.
Neelam's son, Danish Gandhi, poses with his uncle Ajay Devgn, 'Away from the Hustle'.
Is this a pic of cousins chilling or the 'Soneva Mafia'?
'Somewhere in between Christmas & New Year'... the Devgn family holiday.
The entire gang.
