PIX: Kajol-Ajay's family holiday

January 03, 2019 14:56 IST

The Devgns' Thailand getaway!

Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn spent Christmas and the New Year at Soneva Kiri, the luxury resort at Thailand's Koh Kood island, with their children, Nysa and Yug.

They were joined by Ajay's sister, Neelam, and her sons, Danish and Aman Gandhi.

Here are some glimpses from their fun vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay posted this picture with his daughter Nysa and wrote, 'The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I'm sure your daughters are all precious to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Check out Ajay's sunglasses and you will know what he means when he writes, 'Son in my eyes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Prankster Ajay photobombs Kajol's New Year toast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Fun in the sun With my sun ..' Kajol with her son, Yug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Nysa's hot pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Devgan Gandhi/Instagram

Ajay Devgn's sister, Neelam, posted this picture of 'Sibling chilling'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Devgan Gandhi/Instagram

Kajol with her sister-in-law.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Gandhi/Instagram

Neelam's son, Danish Gandhi, poses with his uncle Ajay Devgn, 'Away from the Hustle'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Gandhi/Instagram

Is this a pic of cousins chilling or the 'Soneva Mafia'?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

'Somewhere in between Christmas & New Year'... the Devgn family holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

The entire gang.