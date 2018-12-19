PIX: Janhvi, Kushi, Rhea cheer for Anil Kapoor

December 19, 2018 12:51 IST

Here's why the Kapoor clan is celebrating Selection Day.

Netflix hosted a star-studded premiere for its latest original series, Selection Day, on December 18 at PVR Icon, Versova, in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Mohammed Samad, Yash Dholye, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra -- who star in this Anil Kapoor production -- walked the red carpet.

Kapoor's family was there to show their support.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor.

Executive producer Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor's daughter, Rhea.

His younger brother, Sanjay.

Sanjay's daughter, Shanaya, and his wife Maheep, make a pretty picture.

Kapoor's nephew, Mohit Marwah.

Kabir Khan and Pawan Malhotra join Anil Kapoor.

The cast -- Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad -- strike a pose with Kapoor.

Ratna Pathak Shah plays a pivotal role.

Swara Bhasker.

Sanya Malhotra.

Sana Fatima Shaikh.

Sameer Kochhar.

Creative producer Karan Boolani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar