PIX: Hrithik, Shatru, Simi celebrate!

Last updated on: January 04, 2019 14:59 IST

The occasion? Sanjay Khan's birthday!

Sanjay Khan welcomed his 78th birthday on January 3 at his residence. His family, and his friends from the industry, were part of the celebration.

On the occasion, he announced his second book, Assalamalaikum Watan. His first book, titled The Best Mistakes Of My Life, released a few months earlier.

Assalamalaikum Watan has nine chapters. It commences with a brief history of India, highlighting some major contributions of the civilisation. It also stresses on strengthening the Muslims of India and empowering them to take part in the nation-building process.

Sanjay Khan with his wife, Zarine, and his youngest son, Zayed.

Sanjay Khan cuts the cake.

His eldest daughter, Farah Khan.

His second daughter, Simone Arora.

His third daughter Sussanne's ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

His brother, Akbar Khan.

Shabana Azmi.

Shatrughan Sinha.

Simi Garewal.

Poonam Dhillon.

Kiran Juneja with her husband, Ramesh Sippy.

Randhir Kapoor.

Maya Alagh with husband Sunil.

Bina Aziz and her son, Adnan.

Anu Dewan.

Anju with her husband, Anu Malik.

Renu Namboodiri with her husband, Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sapna Mukherjee.

Manisha and her husband, Dabboo Ratnani.

Lucky Morani with husband Mohammed Morani.

Swapna with husband Subrata Roy.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar