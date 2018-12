PIX: DeepVeer and other couples at Priyanka's reception

December 21, 2018 16:30 IST

Meet all the interesting couples on a grand evening.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

It was raining stars at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel as Bollywood folk attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's reception.

The bridal couple looked gorgeous and some amazing designer wear was on display on the red carpet.

But wait, there's more! Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.

Priyanka Alva and husband Vivek Oberoi.

Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan.

Ahan Shetty with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Natasha Poonawala with husband Adar Poonawalla.

Varsha Taurani and husband Ramesh Taurani.

Anaita Shroff Adjania with husband Homi Adjania.

Pragya Yadav with husband Abhishek Kapoor.

Saina Nehwal with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Avantika and husband Yash Birla.

Shayounti with husband Kunal Roy Kapur.

Sajid Samji with his wife.

Sonia Kapoor with husband Himesh Reshammiya.

Samita Bangargi with husband Ashish Chaudhary.

Vandana Sajnani with husband Rajesh Khattar.

Ishika Mohan with husband Vikramaditya Motwane.

Rebecca Olson with husband Sanjay K Gupta.

Karuna Dhawan and husband David Dhawan.

Bosco Martis and Ceasar Gonsalves with their wives.

Kanchan Roshan with husband Rajesh Roshan.

Ayesha Takia with husband Farhan Azmi.

Lucky Morani with husband Mohammed Morani.

Manisha Ratnani with husband Dabboo Ratnani.

Nilima Bhatt with husband Mukesh Bhatt.

Mukta Ghai and husband Subhash Ghai.

Renu Namboodiri with husband Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sameera Reddy with husband Akshai Varde.

Kabir Bedi and wife Parveen Dusanj.

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Zarine Khan with husband Sanjay Khan, their eldest daughter Farah Khan Ali and her husband DJ Aqeel.

Nadira Babbar with husband Raj Babbar, their daughter Juhi Babbar and her husband Anupp Soni.