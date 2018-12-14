rediff.com

PIX: Alia, Deepika get childish awards show

December 14, 2018 12:41 IST

The awards season starts!

Bollywood celebs let their hair at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and walked the orange carpet with some animated characters, totally enjoying the experience.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan bagged awards while Kartik Aryaan hosted the show.

Here's looking at the swish set, getting all childish again!

 

Sonakshi Sinha shows off some leg.

 

Then she gets into action mode with a Power Ranger.

 

Varun Dhawan won the Favourite Actor (Male) award and performed at the show.

 

Varun catches up with Sonakshi.

 

Don't miss the writing on his jacket!

 

Deepika Padukone with the Nicktoons.

 

The newlywed wears her red dress along with a dainty mangalsutra and chura.

 

We love her style.

 

Gorgeous Dippy.

 

Maneish Paul.

 

Alia Bhatt won the Favourite Actor (Female) award.

 

Making eyes at Spongebob!

 

Doesn't she look pretty?

 

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Dilip Joshi.

 

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were in town for Isha Ambani's grand wedding.

While the Megastar gave this awards show a miss, Latha graced it with her presence.

 

Pranutan -- Nutan's granddaughter and Mohnish Bahl's daughter -- and Zaheer Iqbal who will make their debuts in Salman Khan's launchpad Notebook.

 

Kartik Aryaan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

Tags: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Isha Ambani
 

