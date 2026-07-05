Pix: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Wed

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in a registered marriage ceremony, with exclusive pictures revealing the couple's first moments as husband and wife.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt register their marriage in the presence of his mother Zeenat Hussain, son Azad Rao Khan, Gauri's son Quinn, Aamir's sister Farhat Khan and other. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spice/Instagram

Key Points Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wed in a registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on July 5.

in a registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on July 5. First pictures show the couple signing their marriage documents, shared by Aamir Khan's PR team.

The ceremony was attended by Aamir's children Junaid, Ira and Azad, and Gauri's son Quinn.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, and politician Raj Thackeray were among the guests.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have begun a new chapter in their lives after tying the knot in a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Hours after the intimate ceremony, the first picture of the newlyweds were shared by Aamir Khan's PR team, Spice, on its official Instagram handle. They captured Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, completing the registration formalities on Sunday, July 5.

The images marked the couple's first moments as husband and wife. The two were seen signing their marriage documents in the presence of family and friends.

Intimate Family Celebration

Aamir's children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son Quinn.

Notable Guests and Preparations

Photograph: ANI Photos

Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in Lagaan, was among the guests.

Lagaan actor Amin Hajee and his twin brother Karim Hajee were present at the wedding.

Amin Hajee's wife Charlotte Whitby-Coles whom he met on the sets of Lagaan.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Politician Raj Thackeray spotted arriving for the celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani attended the wedding ceremony.

The actor's Mumbai residence had been transformed for the occasion with decorative lights and festive decor.

Preparations had been underway through the weekend, with workers seen setting up seating arrangements and making final touches despite intermittent rain in the city.

Aamir Khan's Personal Journey

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor first marriedReena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005.

After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff