Pix: A cute new star on Neil Nitin Mukesh's film set

January 23, 2019 16:16 IST

She's someone very, very special, folks!

Another star kid has stormed the social media... meet Neil Nitin Mukesh’s adorable daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

The li'l angel visited her dad on the sets of his film, Bypass Road, which is being directed by Neil’s younger brother, Naman.

Sharing pictures on his Insta feed, the proud father writes, 'So someone who is celebrating her 4th month has come to see her papa work on the sets of “Bypass Road” in Alibaug, while she herself is busy posing for the paparazzi #bypassroadmovie #bypassroad #mystar #star #daughter #angel'

Aww... she is such a cutie-pie, no?

Neil got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 and the couple became proud parents to Nurvi last September.