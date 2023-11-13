'Pippa is not a jingoistic film'

'This is an event where Indian forces are trying to liberate other countries from a genocide and liberate from a power to give them their freedom.'

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

Director Raja Krishna Menon, known for films like Airlift and Chef, says he had never seen a tank floating and was ready to do a whole film just revolving around that marvel.

His idea has come to fruition in the form of Pippa, his new film on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

"I don't think this has happened anywhere in the world. So when I got this chance to bring this story to the world through cinema, there was no question of saying no to it," Raja tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Pippa is a war drama set in 1971, but we hear a rap musician in the background.

We were trying to create an environment.

When A R Rahman sir and I sat down to discuss the music of the film, we talked about using a chant. That chant eventually turned into a rap song.

We all know that A R Rahman is a genius.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

Whenever we see a war drama, most of the war scenes are shown in the dark.

There is a lot of action in the film.

There are two big battles in Pippa and both were fought during the daytime.

To be honest, the Garibpur battle was fought early morning and in a lot of fog.

In reality, we used it for the day. There's no real reason for that. We did it because we felt it was the right thing to do.

I think what happens with the dark is that you don't get a feeling for the place and it's just a lot of burning lights.

Technique wise, it was a very, very, challenging film to shoot because we were shooting with tanks.

Also, we wanted to shoot as much as possible live and not use VFX.

Why?

I am not a big fan of VFX.

If I use VFX, I would like to think judiciously to add it, but not as a main source.

Of course, we have to do that but in principle, I like to shoot on camera.

Also, for actors, I feel, there is nothing like being in the environment and creating something. That's just so much easier than to act.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur in Pippa.

Why did you opt for a digital release?

Well, theatre is my first love. To watch small, big anything, I like going to a theatre.

But I think what happens with a theatrical release is that while your experience can be everything that it can be, it also limits the number of people who are going to watch your film.

So, you kind of make the decision.

Amazon Prime Video is a collectively new thing for us, right? It has been just a few years since it came into our lives.

We didn't have this option before but what it does is incredible.

I meet people who talk to me about a film I made in 2008 called Barah Anna because it's still there (on OTT) and they have the opportunity to watch it.

The longevity, the life that a film gets (on OTT) is amazing because, at the end of the day, whether you watch it on a phone or on TV -- as film-makers, of course, we want you to watch it in the biggest possible way with the best sound -- it's my job as a film-maker for you to feel all that, even on a phone.

What kind of potential did you see in Ishaan Khatter that you chose him for this part?

I have been observing Ishaan Khatter's potential right from his first film Beyond The Clouds.

I knew this guy was something different.

I saw an artiste and after that, when we met, I understood that he is hard working, disciplined, and whenever he does something, he either gives his 100 percent or doesn't do it at all.

So that was the most important thing for me.

The second most important thing for me is that Balram sir was 26 years old in 1971.

I feel that the most important thing is that the captain should be of the same age because we normally take a cinematic license because of box office and other kind of things.

It was really important for me that the film has to be true, we make an authentic film and, according to me, none other than Ishaan Khatter could have pulled off this role.

And he agreed to do it.

I think I have absolutely no regrets because we have the greatest relationship.

He is a child compared to me, but we are still friends.

IMAGE: Raja Krishna Menon with Mrunal Thakur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raja Krishna Menon/Instagram

Till what extent did you take creative liberties to make this film and how much help did you derive from Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta?

Brigadier was right there and has experienced every bit of it.

We spoke a lot and have tried our level best to keep it authentic.

We have taken cinematic liberty with regard to the family because it's a two hour film.

We have taken cinematic liberties with respect to the non-war events.

But it's not that we have shifted the position of the tank from one place to another.

It's not a documentary but the main things present in the war, more or less, we have made sure that it remained authentic.

What was that one thing in the script that you felt that you have to showcase it to the audience?

The first thing that we have to ask ourselves is what does patriotism actually mean?

This is not jingoistic.

This is an event where Indian forces are trying to liberate other countries from a genocide and liberate from a power to give them their freedom.

I found the story very unique. I don't think this has happened anywhere in the world.

So when I got this chance to bring this story to the world through cinema, there was no question of saying no to it.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter in Pippa.

Was there anything else that really intrigued you to make this film?

This was a tank-to-tank close range battle.

I am not the right person to talk about this but battles generally happen from far because the range of the tank is up to 1 to 2 kilometres.

This was a close quarter tank battle at a distance of 200-300 metres, some of the shots.

We have not seen that in Hindi movies at least.

As a cinematic experience, it has been really different.

The other thing is that Pippa is an amphibious tank.

I have never seen a tank floating and was ready to do the whole picture for that one shot.