Pick Your Top 5 Movies Of 2025!

Pick Your Top 5 Movies Of 2025!

December 24, 2025
December 24, 2025 10:21 IST

IMAGE: Scenes from Chaava, Saiyaara and Dhurandhar.

It's been a good year at the movies.

Audiences have showed their varied tastes by enjoying everything from historicals (Chaava), musicals (Saiyaara) and action (Dhurandhar).

It's been a party on OTT as well, as we have seen drama (The Mehta Boys), thrillers (Baramulla) and inspirational stories (Songs Of Paradise) take centrestage.

So which ones worked the best for you?

Pick your top 5 movies and submit the form below.

We will collate the responses, and publish the readers' choice of 2025's best movies on Rediff!

 

Please CLICK here to submit the names of your favourite movies

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

