Peter Cullen, Voice Of Optimus Prime In Transformers, Dies

Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen, best known for giving life to the heroic Optimus Prime across the Transformers films, has passed away at 85.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Peter Cullen/Instagram

Key Points Peter Cullen, the iconic voice actor for Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has passed away at 85.

Cullen's family confirmed he died peacefully in Los Angeles, asking fans to honour his legacy through compassion and integrity.

Cullen reprised his role as Optimus Prime for Michael Bay's live-action Transformers in 2007 after a two-decade hiatus.

Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen, famously known for starring as the heroic Optimus Prime in a range of Transformers films, television shows and video games, has passed away at 85.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cullen passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Los Angeles, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed.

'He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family -- and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide,' his family said in a statement.

A Legacy of Leadership and Compassion

The family asks fans 'that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity and loyalty and always remember be strong enough to be gentle'.'

Peter Cullen led the Autobots leader's deep, authoritative voice in the 1980s animated series The Transformers, which followed the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. He came back to the role after roughly two decades away for Michael Bay's 2007 live-action Transformers film.

Cullen once shared that the voice of Optimus Prime was inspired by his brother Larry, a Marine Corps veteran who he saw as his personal hero following Larry's time in Vietnam.

'It was his tone of voice and delivery as a leader, his control that impressed me, and I applied my brother's attitude to life to Optimus Prime. It just rang a bell, and I was cast in that part. I guess people somehow picked up on that.

'There's a calmness to Optimus Prime, and yet a gentility and strength and honour and dignity that are synonymous with the Marines,' he had said, as quoted by Variety.

BBC reports that Cullen gave his brother a cut of the wages he received for playing Optimus Prime until his death.

Beyond Transformers: A Versatile Voice

Besides the popular Transformers franchise, the Montreal-born Cullen also gave his voice to the 1976 remake King Kong and the evil K.A.R.R. (Knight Automated Roving Robot) on the Knight Rider series in 1982 and 2009.

He came up with the scary clicking sounds that emerged from the mouth of the monster in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Predator.

Earlier in his career, Cullen was a live-action performer and served as the announcer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff