'People Mock You, Then They Follow You'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Khushi Mukherjee hopes to gain mainstream recognition with the reality show, The Society, hosted by Munawar Faruqi.

After acting in films and OTT shows, Khushi is still waiting for her big hit, and she reveals the struggle is real.

She tells Patcy N/Rediff, "Every industry, not just entertainment, has its share of compromises and inappropriate propositions. Some people speak up, others remain silent. Yes, I've been approached too."

Why did you pick The Society over reality shows like Bigg Boss or Lock Upp, which are hosted by stars like Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut?

I chose The Society because of the platform: JioHotstar.

People have labelled me as a 'bold actress' or someone known for appearing in shows on Ullu or Alt Balaji.

Getting an opportunity on a mainstream platform was overwhelming.

Also, I've often been judged by society, so the show's title felt symbolic.

At first, I didn't know we'd have to wear uniforms.

Honestly, I panicked. My USP is my style, my fashion. I wondered how I'd survive without that.

I thought of backing out but then I realised that this was a chance for people to see who I truly am.

I wanted people to know the real Khushi Mukherjee, not just the way I dress.

The show is divided into categories like Royals, Regulars and Rags. You are in the Rags category. Was that upsetting?

In real life, we're used to comfort like home-cooked meals, good mattresses, air conditioned rooms, house helps... So being in Rags was a serious shift.

I have this habit of drinking only bottled water so before I entered the house, I asked my driver to bring me a carton of that.

But inside was just a common water container. People would fill their bottles from it, sometimes even accidentally use each other's bottles.

I kept resisting, but eventually gave in. How long could I stay thirsty?

The food was basic: A sukhi chapati and chutney. But when you're hungry, even that feels like a five-star meal.

Normally, I'm fussy about food but this experience humbled me.

It made me appreciate the people who work behind the scenes in our lives.

Even the bed -- made of metal with no pillows -- was a struggle. I have cervical spondylitis, so sleeping on that was painful.

But it gave me perspective: How people with fewer resources live like this every day. It's not easy.

IMAGE: Khushi Mukherjee shaves off her eyebrow in The Society. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

How was your overall experience on the show?

The shooting started on June 13 and lasted 200 hours.

Out of 25 contestants, nine were eliminated, and 16 of us remained. Then a wildcard contestant joined later.

Initially, it was tough. But I was the first contestant to move from Rags to Royals. To do that, I had to shave off my eyebrow!

The experience was intense, with many different tasks, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists.

How was Munawar Faruqi as a host?

He was good. When I moved from Rags to Royals, he appreciated me the most. He said I earned it.

Of course, sometimes you don't agree with certain decisions, that's natural.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Tell us about your journey.

I was born in Kolkata, raised in Mumbai.

Since childhood, I have been drawn to the glamour world.

I wanted to be an actor from the age of three.

I was mesmerised with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and wanted to be like them.

My mom wanted me to pursue singing, but I was more into dancing. I'd dance to any song she played.

Eventually, I started learning Bharata Natyam and later picked up belly dancing and a bit of Kathak.

When I was in Standard 9, I read in the newspaper that models were transitioning into acting and even walking the ramp for free.

I thought even I can walk for free! I saw an ad for a modeling agency, and they told me to get a portfolio done first.

I didn't have the money for that; I used get a monthly pocket money of Rs 2,000 then.

I started saving up, and finally got the portfolio done, and enrolled in an agency.

That's how I got my first job: A Nokia shoot in Jaipur.

But after that, there was a dry spell.

In Standard 11, I begged my mom to help me get into an acting school and get a professional portfolio done.

She supported me and paid Rs 50,000 for the portfolio and Rs 1.5 lakh for the acting course.

The acting institute had promised guaranteed work but that did not happen.

My portfolio pictures were posted online, and soon, work inquiries started pouring in. That's how I landed my first Tamil film, Anjal Thurai.

I quit my studies after Standard 12.

IMAGE: Khushi Mukherjee in Shringaar.

Was it difficult getting work?

Yes. In the beginning, you don't know where to start.

I never had any guidance, I just followed my heart.

My first Hindi film was a period drama, Shringaar (2013). It didn't do well at the box office, partly because of its bold scenes and limited theatrical release.

My South film career also did not take off.

I started working in television shows like Singhasan Battisi and Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali. After a while, the roles felt repetitive.

I got selected for MTV Splitsvilla Season 10 and other TV projects.

Eventually, I shifted to OTT series, and worked with Alt Balaji. But it's been about a year- and-a-half since I stopped doing web content.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Have you ever encountered the casting couch?

Let's be real. Every industry, not just entertainment, has its share of compromises and inappropriate propositions.

Some people speak up, others remain silent.

Yes, I've been approached too.

But the truth is that you can get work without giving in to that kind of pressure.

It's not the only way.

You just need to be patient and have boundaries.

Who is your fashion inspiration?

I love Hollywood icons like Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. They are cute and sexy at the same time.

People assume I dress a certain way for attention or money. That's not true.

The way I dress is a reflection of who I've been since childhood.

My late father was a successful businessman in Canada, and we've always been financially stable.

I didn't need to work to survive but I chose to.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Do you believe in body positivity?

Yes. I've dealt with injuries, including a ligament tear, and was on bed rest. At one point, I was on antidepressants, which made me gain weight.

I was body-shamed but I never let it get to me.

As an influencer, I wanted to show other girls that confidence matters more than size.

Why should a chubby girl be ashamed to wear a crop top?

Of course, I've adopted a healthier diet and started working on myself physically.

When I shaved my eyebrow for The Society, I couldn't reveal it at first because of the show's format.

People mocked me online but I stayed silent.

Now that it's out in the open, I feel empowered to own it. Maybe I'll shave both eyebrows next time!

Bella Hadid did it and looked stunning.

Confidence is everything.

Do you want to make a statement with your fashion?

Yes. I want my outfits, my words, my lifestyle to inspire people.

Remember when pouty lips and fillers weren't a trend in India?

Priyanka Chopra did it first and people trolled her at the time. But now, it's mainstream.

That's how trends work: First people mock you, then they follow you.

So yes, I'm here to start conversations and shift mindsets.