Peek-A-Boo With Neha Sharma

Arjun Kapoor misses his Maa... Shilpa takes a break... Pooja Hegde shares a pic...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: So what's Neha Sharma's second favourite 'F' word? Friday, of course!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty takes a break from shooting Sukhee in Punjab and says, 'Spending some time in the fields a few days ago made me realise some things... The soil of our country is one of the biggest blessings we have in our lives.
'It's the source of the food we eat; and the fact that we can grow our own grains, spices, vegetables, & fruits is a beautiful reminder of the prosperity we enjoy eternally grateful!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde shares a BTS picture from Beast, her forthcoming movie with Vijay, composer Anirudh and writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Regina Cassandra is the 'cherry on the lake getting baked'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram
IMAGE: What's Pooja Gor doing in Dehradun?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor misses mother Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary and writes an emotional post: 'That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over Ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon...
'10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here...
'Life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off...
'Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back...
'Who will understand that without u around I don't know what I am without u around I don't function like a normal kid, without u around I'm unable to just be ok...
'Anyway enough of my rant for today... today's a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have u around to help me deal with it.
'I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Kakkar has a question for you: 'Still in bed or breakfast table pe ho?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover gives you the stare.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram