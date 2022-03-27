Peek-A-Boo With Neha Sharma

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor misses mother Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary and writes an emotional post: 'That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over Ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon...

'10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here...

'Life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off...

'Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back...

'Who will understand that without u around I don't know what I am without u around I don't function like a normal kid, without u around I'm unable to just be ok...

'Anyway enough of my rant for today... today's a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have u around to help me deal with it.

'I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram