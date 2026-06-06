Peddi Removes Janhvi's Sexualized Scenes After Backlash

'We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Director Buchi Babu announced changes to controversial scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi after public criticism.

The filmmaker said audience feedback was taken seriously and apologised for any perceived disrespect towards women.

Buchi Babu stressed that the intention was never to objectify female characters on or off screen.

Following the uproar over Janhvi Kapoor's cheesy presentation in Peddi, Director Buchi babu has announced her scenes are being altered.

On Twitter Buchi Babu announced on Saturday morning, 'As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.

'I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.

'After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.

'Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values.'

While appreciating and applauding the director's respect for women, one wonders why this respect was not shown while shooting the offensive scenes.

Also, if the scenes which degrade the heroine are removed, there is nothing left of Janhvi Kapoor's role.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff