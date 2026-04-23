HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Payal Kapadia To Head Cannes Critics Jury

Payal Kapadia To Head Cannes Critics Jury

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 13:36 IST

x

Payal Kapadia, celebrated for her Grand Prix win at Cannes, has been appointed jury president for the 65th Cannes Critics Week.

Payal Kapadia

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points

  • Payal Kapadia, the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2024, will preside over the 65th Cannes Critics Week jury.
  • The Semaine de la critique section, organised by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics, focuses on supporting and nurturing first-time filmmakers.
  • Payal's film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix; her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing previously won the L'Oeil d'Or at Cannes.

All We Imagine As Light Director Payal Kapadia will be president of the jury for the 65th Cannes Critics Week, which runs parallel to the main festival and nurtures emerging voices in cinema.

Kapadia, who became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award at Cannes in 2024, will lead a panel of international jury members including Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu and journalist and director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

 

Supporting Independent Cinema

The festival sidebar, known as Semaine de la critique, is organised by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics. The 65th Cannes film festival will run from May 13 to 21.

'At a time where independent cinema is being eroded in every country, supporting the first works of filmmakers is almost a resistance to the market forces. Film criticism is one of the key components of the independent and art house film ecosystem,' Kapadia said.

'The first films are often freer, more daring and fearless, having an individual voice and to champion those is absolutely essential. First films are also fragile and to be nurtured in a section like Critics Week, helps them blossom amongst already established filmmaker's work, Kapadia stated.

Kapadia will present the La Semaine de la Critique Ami Paris Grand Prize

Kapadia studied at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Her short films Afternoon Clouds and And What is the Summer Saying were selected at the Cinefondation and the Berlinale.

Her first feature documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing was selected at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes in 2021 and won L'Oeil d'Or for Best Documentary.

All We Imagine As Light, which documented the lives of two working women's lives in Mumbai, shot Kapadia among the most promising filmmakers across the world with its win at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kapadia will present La Semaine de la Critique Ami Paris Grand Prize for best feature film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for best actor or actress, and the Sony Discovery Prize for best short film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!
Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!
An Interview You MUST Read!
An Interview You MUST Read!
What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?
What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?
2024 Belongs To Payal Kapadia!
2024 Belongs To Payal Kapadia!
EXCLUSIVE! The Payal Kapadia Interview
EXCLUSIVE! The Payal Kapadia Interview

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors3:37

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First Village of the Country'1:12

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First...

Bengal Elections: Clash breaks out between TMC workers and AUJP founder Humayun Kabir3:03

Bengal Elections: Clash breaks out between TMC workers...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO