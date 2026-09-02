Pawan Kalyan Halts Film Shoots Until 2027. Here's Why

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has put all film shoots on hold until 2027 following successful surgery on his right shoulder and an upcoming procedure on his left, necessitating a six to seven-month rehabilitation period.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pawan Kalyan/ Instagram

Key Points Pawan Kalyan will not resume film shoots until 2027 due to a prolonged recovery period from shoulder surgeries.

He underwent a successful three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder in July for a rotator cuff injury and avulsion fracture.

A second surgery on his left shoulder is anticipated later this year, followed by six to seven months of rehabilitation.

Pawan Kalyan, who turns a year older on September 2, will not participate in any film shoots for the rest of the year. The actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister underwent a successful three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder in July to treat a long-standing rotator cuff injury and an avulsion fracture.

Recovery and Project Delays

Pawan Kalyan is expected to undergo a second surgery on his left shoulder later this year.

Consequently, medical experts have advised a strict rehabilitation period of six to seven months, pushing his return to the sets entirely into 2027.

The long recovery timeline and his administrative duties have halted production on his upcoming projects.

Impact on OG 2 and Other Ventures

OG 2, originally scheduled to begin filming in September 2026, is pushed back because director Sujeeth is utilising the break to shoot Bloody Romeo with Nani from October to March 2027.

Pawan Kalyan has paused allocating call sheets or hearing new scripts for this venture.

While the actor is currently back handling administrative duties for his ministries in Andhra Pradesh, he is wearing medical supports to avoid straining his shoulders and will prioritise state welfare over cinema for the remainder of the year.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff