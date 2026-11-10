Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidela Announce Separation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Konidala/Instagram

Key Points Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

Despite the separation, the couple stated they remain good friends and dedicated parents, prioritising their children's well-being.

Pawan Kalyan married Anna Konidela in September 2013, and they have two children together.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala announced their separation after thirteen years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the development through a joint statement released late on Monday night, November 9, circulated via the Jana Sena Party's official media channels.

The statement clarifies that the decision to part ways was made with 'mutual understanding and respect'.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's joint statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala/Instagram

According to sources close to the Jana Sena Party, which is led by Pawan Kalyan, discussions regarding the separation had been ongoing for a few months, and a petition has been filed in the family court.

Although their marital relationship is ending, the couple emphasiaed that they remain good friends and dedicated parents.

They stated that the happiness and well-being of their children will always remain their shared priority.

They requested well-wishers and the public to respect their privacy and show kindness during this personal transition.

The official text did not outline the specific circumstances leading to their separation, nor did it share details regarding legal custody arrangements.

Background and Previous Marriages

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Konidala/Instagram

Pawan Kalyan married Anna Konidala (nee Lezhneva), a Russian national, in September 2013.

The two met after Anna appeared alongside him in the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar.

Together, they share two children, a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

This separation marks the end of Pawan Kalyan's third marriage.

He was previously married to Nandini (married in 1997, divorced in 2008) and actor-model Renu Desai (married in 2009, divorced in 2012).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff