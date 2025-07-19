HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patralekhaa-Rajkummar's Romantic Babymoon

Patralekhaa-Rajkummar's Romantic Babymoon

July 19, 2025 08:43 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa /Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who are expecting their first child, are enjoying their babymoon in New Zealand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa writes, 'A different kind of luxury -- slow time, soft skies, and warm water. Wairakei Terraces, you’ll be hard to forget.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Raj and Patra can't take their eyes off each other.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

'A sacred walk with Ringi through a place that felt like 100% pure soul -- Sanctuary Mountain,' Patralekhaa informs us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Raj shares a video about their New Zealand trip.

'Soaked in tradition. Sailed into adrenaline. And somewhere between nature and luxury -- found a little more of what makes New Zealand unforgettable,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Cruising.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

