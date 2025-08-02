Patralekhaa-Rajkummar's Beautiful Babymoon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who are expecting their first child, have been sharing pictures from their babymoon in New Zealand. More pictures from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

A great way to spend time together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Another hobby that they share: Reading.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Taking in the breathtaking view of Kinloch village, located at Lake Taupo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

'100% nature. 0% noise. Just pure calm in Kinloch. Swipe through for proof that mornings here feel unreal,' Raj writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Golfing in nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff