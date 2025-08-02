HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patralekhaa-Rajkummar's Beautiful Babymoon

Patralekhaa-Rajkummar's Beautiful Babymoon

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 02, 2025 10:39 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, who are expecting their first child, have been sharing pictures from their babymoon in New Zealand. More pictures from their travel diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

A great way to spend time together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Another hobby that they share: Reading.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Taking in the breathtaking view of Kinloch village, located at Lake Taupo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

'100% nature. 0% noise. Just pure calm in Kinloch. Swipe through for proof that mornings here feel unreal,' Raj writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Golfing in nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
