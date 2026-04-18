Patralekhaa Hits Back At Body Shamers

Patralekhaa has powerfully spoken out against the body shaming she has endured for her post-pregnancy weight gain, reminding critics that she recently gave birth and worked on two films simultaneously.

IMAGE: Patralekhaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Key Points Patralekhaa has publicly addressed and condemned body shaming comments regarding her post-pregnancy weight gain.

She highlighted that her body's reaction to pregnancy, including weight gain, is a natural phenomenon, especially after giving birth and working on two films simultaneously.

Patralekhaa urged people to be more empathetic and kind towards new mothers.

Neha Dhupia and Neena Gupta supported Patralekhaa, emphasising the need to stop commenting on women's bodies, particularly new mothers.

Patralekhaa and her actor husband Rajkummar Rao recently became proud parents to a baby daughter.

However, post-pregnancy Patralekhaa has gained substantial weight for which she is being body-shamed.

Patralekhaa's Response to Critics

On Friday, Patralekhaa hit back at the body shamers. Taking to Instagram, Patralekhaa wrote, 'Pap pages! What's happened to me!? Is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all.

'I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind.'

Support from Fellow Actresses

Resharing Patralekhaa's post, Neha Dhupia wrote, 'Commenting on someone's body has to stop. Especially a new mom who's grown a whole human being inside her and is nurturing life with everything she has. Before judging us fix your own thinking. Sending love Patra. '

Commenting on this nasty trend of post-pregnancy body shaming, Neena Gupta says, 'Women's bodies go through major upheavals during and after pregnancy. They deserve empathy not scrutiny.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff