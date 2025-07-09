HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Patralekha-Rajkummar Are Expecting!

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 09, 2025 18:33 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

A thrilled Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have happy news to share -- they are expecting their first baby.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

That cute image is what the elated couple shared on social media.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in 2021 in Chandigarh.

Congratulatory messages have started coming in from their friends in the industry.

Farah Khan wrote, 'Finally, the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself.. congratulations.'

Sonam Kapoor said, 'So happy for you both my dear friends.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
