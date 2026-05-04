Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'We Aren't Promoting Infidelity'

'When kids love it, it becomes a wholesome family film, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is one such film.'

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh at the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch in Mumbai, May 2, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is described as a 'comedy of errors,' with the makers clarifying that it does not glorify cheating.

As a special treat for fans, the cast turned the stage into a full-on celebration as they kicked off the event with a dhamakedaar dance on the film's shaadi song Roop Di Rani.

Expect The Unexpected In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

The moment the first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do dropped, it immediately invited backlash. People quickly called it out for glamorising infidelity and leaning on outdated gender stereotypes.

At the trailer launch over the weekend, the makers cleared the air, and even hinted at a few spoilers just to say the film isn't trying to send any wrong message.

Lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana stepped in to defend his film, calling it a "pure comedy" as he described his character Prajapati Pandey, a total "green flag".

"We are not promoting infidelity, it is a family film. Sabko yeh film dekh kar bahut mazaa aayega. It is a comedy of errors. It is not like Prajapati is having an extramarital affair," Ayushmann said excitedly. "Uska moral compass bilkul correct hain."

The actor also spoke about being more conscious of his choices as a parent.

"Being a family man, I think I should do films that my kids can watch," he said.

The actor revealed that he even took his children to the edit suite during post-production. "They loved it. When kids love it, it becomes a wholesome family film, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is one such film."

Rakul Preet Sngh, who plays one of the three female leads, added, "His character is a bechara. Woh kuch galat nahin kar raha hain."

WATCH: Why Rakul Preet Singh had doubts about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Promises A Laugh Riot

The Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer follows Ayushmann as a small-town married man, who works as a forest range officer. He is happily married to his patni, played by Wamiqa.

Things take a turn when he tries to help an old friend, played by Sara. Their bond raises eyebrows, especially for the character played by Rakul.

The drama quickly turns messy as he is stuck in the middle of not one, but three women.

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi at the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Director Mudassar Aziz, who earlier made Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, as well as the Akshay Kumar-led Khel Kehl Mein, admitted that comedy is a tough genre to handle as a director.

"When it comes to humour, tastes differ. Some like slapstick, while some prefer subtle. Some have an appetite for dark humour, while a section of moviegoers gets upset by it. Hence, a director faces a lot of challenges when he attempts comedy," Aziz said.

He then broke down the four main characters of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Sara plays a woman "fighting against society". Wamiqa is a "go-getter journalist". Rakul plays a woman from a "minority community" who has achieved a lot on her own. Ayushmann is, of course, a forest officer. That explains why the producers chose the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, northwest Mumbai, for the trailer launch, aiming for a fun, outdoorsy lush green setting.

IMAGE: Rakul, Sara, Ayushmann, Wamiqa, Producer Bhushan Kumar on a toy train at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The cast made a stylish entry on a cute toy train, like they were on a mini film set adventure.

In no time, the park visitors showed up in full force to catch a glimpse of the stars.

As a special treat for fans, the cast turned the stage into a full-on celebration as they kicked off the event with a dhamakedaar dance on the film's shaadi song Roop Di Rani.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh dance on Roop Di Rani.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ayushmann Khurrana Is All Praise For His Leading Ladies

The trailer may hint at tension and misunderstandings between the characters, but at the event, all four actors shared an easy vibe with each other.

Ayushmann praised for his three "amazingly talented" leading ladies.

IMAGE: Rakul, Sara, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ayushman at the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Reuniting with Rakul after Doctor G, he described her as a "dear friend" and said they share great chemistry. He even joked that Rakul is like their on-set doctor because she is so into health and fitness, and should probably start a fitness vlog.

He described Sara as someone who is "super fun" and "completely unfiltered".

Wamiqa, Ayushmann said, is a fellow Chandigarh native and someone he enjoys speaking Punjabi with. He described her as "very natural" and said she has a "desi sense of humour".

WATCH: What Wamiqa Gabbi is saying thank you for.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

How Akshay Kumar Inspired Pati Patni Aur Woh

The event wrapped with a surprising revelation from Co-Producer Juno Chopra, whose grandfather, the legendary filmmaker B R Chopra, made the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Juno shared that Akshay Kumar played a big role in encouraging him to make the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was the kinda sequel to the B R Chopra film.

"Akshay Kumar was the first person who told me to make Pati Patni Aur Woh. He said, 'Aadmiyon ka zamana chala gaya hain. Ab auraton ka zamana hain (The era of men is over. Now it's women's time)'."

Ayushmann quipped that Juno should flip the idea next and make "Patni Pati Aur Woh Do", with one wife and three men.

IMAGE: Co-Producer Shiv Chanana, Rakul, Sara, Bhushan Kumar, Mudassar Aziz, Wamiqa, Ayushmann, Co-Producer Juno Chopra at the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do arrives in cinemas on May 15.