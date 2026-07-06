Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Arrives On OTT This July

It's a rainy July, and the best way to enjoy it is to curl up on your couch and watch the telly. Joginder Tuteja lists your OTT entertainment for the month.

Key Points July will have a limited number of new OTT originals, with more movies arriving after their theatrical run.

Sunny Deol's Ikka, Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are among the month's biggest releases.

A few titles, including Chand Mera Dil and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), are expected to announce their OTT release dates.

Ikka

Release date: July 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Made in just 30 days, Ikka is a Netflix original film.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after starring in Border 30 years ago.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra (Hitchi), the courtroom drama shows promise.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release date: July 10

Where to watch: Netflix

The breezy comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is meant for family audiences.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Singh, it has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and did decent business at the box office.

Lucky

Release date: July 15

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel, this thriller miniseries stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a woman whose past catches up with her, forcing her into a dangerous fight for survival.

Ride or Die

Release date: July 15

Where to watch: Prime Video

Best friends Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton have always shared everything. But Debbie is shocked to discover that Judith is secretly an international assassin.

When a mysterious enemy appears, the two friends must work together to survive.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

Release date: July 17

Where to watch: Netflix

The fourth season follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise across space, exploring new worlds and taking on dangerous missions.

The story is set before the events of the original Star Trek series.

The Dink

Release date: July 24

Where to watch: Apple TV+

This sports comedy follows a former tennis player, who gets a second chance at success through pickleball.

Starring Andy Samberg, Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen, the film promises plenty of laughs.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release date: July 29

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Twenty years after the first film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunite for the sequel.

Chand Mera Dil

Release date: TBD

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Lakshya and Ananya Panday come together in this love story, which goes beyond youthful romance and settles on a more mature subject.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has some good music.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)

Release date: TBD

Where to watch: TBD

A surprise success at the box office, this one arrived with almost no publicity and still grew day-on-day on the basis of positive word of mouth.

It surpassed Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) at the box office. Expect a whole new audience on the small screen.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff