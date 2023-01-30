Pathaan Approaches Rs 500 Crore Club

Will Pathaan enter the Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club?

With the way the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer juggernaut is steaming ahead, it looks possible.

It's doing better than two of the biggest entertainers from the south: Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

While the SS Rajamouli directed film had netted Rs 511 crore (Rs 5.11 billion) in Hindi, Prashant Neel's action drama stands at Rs 434.70 crore (Rs 4.347 billion).

Prabhas and Yash became superstars after these films.

Baahubali: The Conclusion stood at Rs 198.25 crore (Rs 1.9825 billion) after being in theatres for five days while KGF: Chapter 2 was a little ahead at Rs 219.56 crore (Rs 2.1956 billion).

Pathaan was ahead of this mark after just four days, as it had accumulated Rs 220 crore (Rs 2.2 billion) between the day of its release on Wednesday and Saturday. Sunday fared well with Rs 63 crore* (Rs 630 million), and the film's collection now stands at Rs 283 crore* (Rs 2.83 billion).

From here, it will be a cakewalk for Pathaan to go past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark and that would happen before the end of the second weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan will certainly be ecstatic with the kind of magic his film has spun over the last few days: Wednesday: Rs 57 crore (Rs 570 million), Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore (Rs 705 million), Friday: Rs 39.25 crore (Rs 392.5 million), Saturday, Rs 53.25 crore (Rs 532.5 million) and Sunday: Rs 63 crore* (Rs 630 million).

That's unprecedented.

Pathaan has broken records for the biggest opening, the biggest weekend and the fastest movie to enter the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) club.

Director Siddharth Anand has delivered his second big grosser after War, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which was a Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) club blockbuste.

Up next is Fighter, where he reunites with Hrithik Roshan and his Pathaan leading lady, Deepika Padukone.

Producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe is getting bigger after the success of Pathaan as well as his earlier films, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Tiger 3 is coming up next this Diwali and rest assured, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Maneesh Sharma will hope to see it reaching bigger heights.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.