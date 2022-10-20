News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Paris Hilton Arrives in Mumbai

Paris Hilton Arrives in Mumbai

By Rediff Movies
October 20, 2022 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Look who's in town!

Mumbaikars got a pleasant surprise when they spotted Paris Hilton at the airport.

The American socialite, wearing a black velvet jacket and track pants, her hair held back in braids, was in a pleasant mood as she smiled, waved and posed for pictures. 

She is reportedly in town to launch her new fragrance range.

 

This is Paris' fourth visit to India.

In fact, she has already had a brush with Bollywood.

 

Paris gets a warm welcome and she captures it on her phone.

 

Paris' new fragrance is called Ruby Rush and will reportedly be launched on October 20.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris Hilton: I would love to do a Bollywood film
Paris Hilton: I would love to do a Bollywood film
PIX: Stars party with Paris Hilton
PIX: Stars party with Paris Hilton
Hema-Rekha Party Together!
Hema-Rekha Party Together!
When The Sanon Sisters Party!
When The Sanon Sisters Party!
How Hardik battled injuries to get back to best
How Hardik battled injuries to get back to best
Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs
Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!

More like this

Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me

Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me

Is Nushrratt feeling the heat?

Is Nushrratt feeling the heat?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances