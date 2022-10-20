Paris Hilton Arrives in Mumbai

Look who's in town!

Mumbaikars got a pleasant surprise when they spotted Paris Hilton at the airport.

The American socialite, wearing a black velvet jacket and track pants, her hair held back in braids, was in a pleasant mood as she smiled, waved and posed for pictures.

She is reportedly in town to launch her new fragrance range.

This is Paris' fourth visit to India.

In fact, she has already had a brush with Bollywood.

Paris gets a warm welcome and she captures it on her phone.

Paris' new fragrance is called Ruby Rush and will reportedly be launched on October 20.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar