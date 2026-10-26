Parineeti Gets A Reason To Party!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha party with the team of Shaque: Trust No One.

Parineeti Chopra with hubby BJP MP Raghav Chadha at the Shaque: Trust No One success party.

Key Points Parineeti Chopra and the team of Shaque: Trust No One come together to celebrate the show's success.

The Netflix thriller received a mixed response from critics.

The mixed reviews didn't stop the cast and makers from getting together for a celebratory evening.

The critics may not have been entirely sold on Shaque: Trust No One, but Parineeti Chopra and her team aren't letting a few mixed reviews spoil the party!

The makers and star cast of the Netflix thriller got together at a plush venue in Mumbai to celebrate their show and its journey.

Parineeti Chopra, who celebrated her 38th birthday a few days ago, parties with the team of her thriller series, Shaque: Trust No One. The story revolves around her plight as she searches for her missing child for nine years.

"Shaque is unlike anything I've done before," Parineeti said at the show's launch.

Parineeti with the show's producer couple Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra.

Tahir Raj Bhasin at the Shaque: Trust No One success party.

"We are ecstatic because it has connected way better than we expected," Tahir said about the reactions from the show.

Anup Soni plays a pivotal role in Shaque: Trust No One.

Harleen Sethi is all smiles at the Shaque: Trust No One success party.

Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Harleen Sethi at the Shaque: Trust No One success party.

Parineeti's The Girl on the Train co-star Kirti Kulhari celebrates with the team.

Team Shaque: Trust No One enjoys the celebratory cake cutting.

Photographs by Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff