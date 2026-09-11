Parineeti Chopra: 'Shaque Is Unlike Anything I've Done'

'As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal.'

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch of Shaque. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Parineeti Chopra makes her series debut in the mystery thriller Shaque, premiering on Netflix on September 24.

The series trailer reveals a mother's nine-year search for her missing child, which uncovers unsettling truths about her acquaintances.

Parineeti connected with the story's focus on a mother's instinct and her unwavering fight to protect and find her child.

Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT series debut with the mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One. The story revolves around a woman who spends nine years searching for her missing child.

'The story goes much deeper'

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi and Soni Razdan at the Shaque trailer launch.

Parineeti said the story connected with her because of its focus on a mother's instinct and her fight to find her child.

"Shaque is unlike anything I've done before," Parineeti said at the series' trailer launch.

"At its heart is a mother's instinct and her refusal to give up, but the story goes much deeper as her search begins to challenge everything she believes about the people around her.

"As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal. There is an instinct that comes with motherhood -- you would do absolutely anything for your child, and that instinct to protect them, find them and never stop fighting for them is something I connected with deeply."

'Nothing is simply black or white'

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget at the Shaque trailer launch.

"What immediately drew me to Shaque was the ambiguity of its characters," Jennifer Winget, who is also part of the series, says.

"Nothing is simply black or white, and everyone carries a history, a motive and a secret that gradually reveals another layer to the story. The mystery keeps you guessing, but it is the emotional relationships at the heart of it that make the suspense feel so personal."

IMAGE: Sumeet Vyas, Rensil D'Silva, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Parineeti Chopra, Janhavi Bansal, Dhruv Chowdhury, Siddharth P Malhotra, Soni Razdan, Tahir Bhasin, Jennifer Winget and Sapna Malhotra at the Shaque trailer launch.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, the series is directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan and Dhruv Chowdhary.

Shaque: Trust No One will stream on Netflix from September 24.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff