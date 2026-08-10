Parineeti Chopra Returns To Work With This Movie

Parineeti Chopra, last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, is set to make her comeback with Malamaal Weekly 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Parineeti Chopra has joined the cast of the comedy sequel, Malamaal Weekly 2.

This role marks Pari's return to acting after motherhood.

The film will be directed by Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to end her maternity leave and return to the movie sets.

After her last release Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, Parineeti has joined the cast of the comedy sequel, Malamaal Weekly 2.

About the Film

Directed by Amit Joshi (known for helming Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Malamaal Weekly 2 is not a direct continuation of the 2006 film.

It will feature a new setting and characters, but maintain the original premise of a group of greedy villagers going to extreme, hilarious lengths to claim a massive sum of money.

Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha had a baby boy in October 2025.

After giving us a peek into what her life has become since then, Parineeti gets ready for the arc lights again.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff