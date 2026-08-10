Home  » Movies » Parineeti Chopra Returns To Work With This Movie

Parineeti Chopra Returns To Work With This Movie

By SUBHASH K JHA August 10, 2026 13:27 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Parineeti Chopra, last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, is set to make her comeback with Malamaal Weekly 2.

Parineeti Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Parineeti Chopra has joined the cast of the comedy sequel, Malamaal Weekly 2.
  • This role marks Pari's return to acting after motherhood.
  • The film will be directed by Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to end her maternity leave and return to the movie sets.

After her last release Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, Parineeti has joined the cast of the comedy sequel, Malamaal Weekly 2.

 

About the Film

Directed by Amit Joshi (known for helming Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Malamaal Weekly 2 is not a direct continuation of the 2006 film.

It will feature a new setting and characters, but maintain the original premise of a group of greedy villagers going to extreme, hilarious lengths to claim a massive sum of money.

Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha had a baby boy in October 2025.

After giving us a peek into what her life has become since then, Parineeti gets ready for the arc lights again.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Parineeti ChopraMalamaalAmar Singh ChamkilaTeri Baaton MeinAmit Joshi

More From Rediff

GDN Review: Madhavan Lifts Generic Biopic

GDN Review: Madhavan Lifts Generic Biopic
Thudakkam Review: Uneven Start For Vismaya Mohanlal

Thudakkam Review: Uneven Start For Vismaya Mohanlal
Operation Safed Sagar Review: Eye In Sky, Feet On Ground

Operation Safed Sagar Review: Eye In Sky, Feet On Ground

Related Stories

Inside Parineeti's Beautiful Nursery For Baby Neer

Inside Parineeti's Beautiful Nursery For Baby Neer

Quick Links

FilmRaghav Chadha

Web Stories

OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India

OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13
8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You