Parineeti Chopra Is Pregnant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started the week by announcing their 'good news'!

The couple is expecting their first child and they posted a picture, below, with the caption: 'Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure.'

During their recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma had asked them about their plans to start a family.

Raghav had said with a smile, 'We will give you the good news soon!'

And now, the news is out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 2023.

Congratulations to the to-be-parents!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff