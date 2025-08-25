HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Parineeti Chopra Is Pregnant

Parineeti Chopra Is Pregnant

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 12:54 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started the week by announcing their 'good news'!

The couple is expecting their first child and they posted a picture, below, with the caption: 'Our little universe … on its way Blessed beyond measure.'

During their recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma had asked them about their plans to start a family.

Raghav had said with a smile, 'We will give you the good news soon!'

And now, the news is out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 2023.

Congratulations to the to-be-parents!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

First Pictures: Parineeti Weds Raghav
First Pictures: Parineeti Weds Raghav
Hello Mrs And Mr Chadha!
Hello Mrs And Mr Chadha!
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
'Everything I prayed for...'
'Everything I prayed for...'
RagNeeti's Unique Pre-Wedding Rituals
RagNeeti's Unique Pre-Wedding Rituals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's 9 Most Valuable Brands In 2025

webstory image 2

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Best Public Bathrooms

VIDEOS

Manipur native transforms waste into art, creates 'Botanical Garden', 'Eco-park'5:30

Manipur native transforms waste into art, creates...

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive5:14

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive

'Cricket se Juda Rahunga': Batting stalwart Pujara's first reaction on retirement12:17

'Cricket se Juda Rahunga': Batting stalwart Pujara's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV